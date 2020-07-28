Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.32B (-5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ADP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.