Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 vs. $0.40 in 2Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (-8.3% Y/Y).

Analyst expects 2Q BV per share of $30.08 vs. $28.61 in 1Q20.

Over the last 2 years, GNW has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.