Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is down 3.5% after reporting Q2 earnings where operating profit and revenues fell short of estimates.

The company swung to a net loss of $24.2M from a year-ago gain of $370.7M, after revenues tumbled nearly 25% to $2.8B. That loss included an after-tax decrease of $223M from repositioning costs and loss on dispositions.

Adjusting for that impact, net income would have fallen 46.3% to $198.9M from $370.7M.

Organic growth was worse than expected (at -23%) and fell across all geographies: -20.7% in U.S., -29.6% in other North America, -23.7% in UK, -29.4% in Other Europe, -18.6% in Asia Pacific, -24.1% in Latin America, -39.4% in Middle East and Africa.

Growth also fell in nearly every one of its five fundamental disciplines, with the exception of healthcare, which grew 3.2%.

Earnings call presentation

Press release