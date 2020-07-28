Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-64.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $666.68M (-30.2% Y/Y).

Analyst expect gross margin of 57.2%.

Over the last 2 years, GRMN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.