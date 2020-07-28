Virgin Galactic (SPCE -1.5% ) showed off the cabin design for its SpaceShipTwo space planes today in a live-streamed event.

Passengers paying $250K per ticket will be able to one day take a rocket ride strapped in the cabin shown below.

With shares of Virgin Galactic up more than 110% YTD already, the reveal wasn't anticipated to provide much of a pop in shares. Analysts are looking for more color on the company's space flight reservations and increased visibility in general with a new CEO taking over.