Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.93 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $99.66M (-56.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DIN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.

