TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-72.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.4B (-29.2% Y/Y).

Analyst expects adjusted operating margin of 7.0%; gross margin of 26.9%.

Over the last 2 years, TEL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.