Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.53 (-37.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.82B (-13.2% Y/Y).

The company reported asset management AUM of $426B at Q1-end.

Over the last 2 years, AMP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.