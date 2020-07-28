Ryder (NYSE:R) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.31 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.97B (-12.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, R has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.

