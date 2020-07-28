Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-56.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.85B (-13.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IPG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.