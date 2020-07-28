Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 vs. $0.77 in 2Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.49B (+3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ACGL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.