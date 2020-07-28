Baird analyst R.J. Milligan boosts adjusted FFO per share estimates for Agree Realty (ADC +3.3% ), reiterating the analyst's Outperform rating and as its top pick in net-lease.

Cites ADC's recent increase in its acquisition guidance for the year to $900M-$1.1B from $700M-$800M.

Milligan estimates 2020 AFFO per share of $3.22 (vs. $2.83 prior) and 2021 AFFO of $3.56 (vs. $3.28), representing earnings growth of 7% this year and 11% next year.

Calls ADC "balance sheet firepower unmatched in net-lease."

"With ample external growth opportunities (as evidenced by the increased acquisition guidance), ADC's earnings growth will far surpass most peers still trying to collect rents from troubled tenants/categories," Milligan writes.

Adds that the company's high-quality portfolio of investment-grade, internet-resistant retailers enables the REIT to "continue to play offense when most peers are still playing defense."

Raises price target to $80 from $75, implying 25% upside potential.

Milligan's Outperform rating agrees with the Quant rating of Very Bullish and Wall Street analysts' average rating of Very Bullish (11 Very Bullish, 1 Neutral).