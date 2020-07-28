Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.05 (+11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.68B (+13.6% Y/Y).

Analyst expect adj. gross margin of 45.1%; operating margin of 26.5%.

Over the last 2 years, LRCX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.