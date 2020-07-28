Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-78.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.53B (-20.3% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Operating income of $61.8M.

Over the last 2 years, OC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward.