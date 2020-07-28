SunHydrogen (OTCPK:HYSR +6.7% ) received a commitment for the purchase of up to $2.1M in common stock from San Diego-based Triton Funds LP which will accelerate the development of its nanoparticle hydrogen production technology.

TRITON, a student-run investment fund, focuses on millennial growth ESG investment themes and is backed by scientific and academic advisory boards.

Proceeds will be used to build shareholder value by adding key technical personnel and equipment needed to support development acceleration, future commercialization, and collaboration with strategic partners.