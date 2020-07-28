Rollins Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2020 1:46 PM ETRollins, Inc. (ROL)ROLBy: Akanksha Bakshi
- Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $542.03M (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.