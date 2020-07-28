Results from a recent study evaluating the performance of Eli Lilly's (LLY +2.2% ) P-tau217, a blood test for Alzheimer's disease (AD), showed it to be better at distinguishing AD from other neurodegenerative diseases than other blood-based biomarkers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The data, just published in JAMA, will be presented virtually at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference.

The study involved 1402 participants across three cohorts: [#1] 81 patients in Arizona (34 with AD and 47 without), [#2] 699 in Sweden (301 with no cognitive impairment, 178 with mild cognitive impairment, 121 with AD dementia and 99 with other neurodegenerative disease) and [#3] 622 in Colombia (365 with E280A mutations and 257 noncarriers).

The test, performed on plasma samples, accurately identified AD from other neurodegenerative diseases in cohorts 1 & 2. In the third, P-tau217 was elevated in mutation carriers' blood for 20 years before anticipated symptom onset and was associated with memory performance.

The assay did not perform significantly better that cerebrospinal fluid- or positron emission tomography (PET)-based tau biomarkers.

Nevertheless, the test has the potential, together with digital tools for checking memory performance like smartphone apps, to significantly improve the diagnostic work-up of AD patients in the clinic.

The company says it "will continue to optimize" the test and determine its potential in clinical care.