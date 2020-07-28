TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-87.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.04B (-11.5% Y/Y).

Q2 orders are estimated at $1.42B.

Over the last 2 years, FTI has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.