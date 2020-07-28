ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+43.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (+23.3% Y/Y).

Analyst expect adj. operating margin of 23.0%.

Over the last 2 years, NOW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 28 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 18 downward.