The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.06 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $309.57M (-48.6% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Restaurant margin of 0.8%; Comparable same-store sales of -58.6%.

Over the last 2 years, CAKE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 9 downward.