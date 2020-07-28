WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-77.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $593.36M (-14.6% Y/Y).

Q2 production forecasted at 199.5 Mboe/d.

Over the last 2 years, WPX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.