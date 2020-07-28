Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (+12.7% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Comparable same-store sales of 7.8%.

Over the last 2 years, SFM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.