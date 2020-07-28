General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.17 (-21.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.03B (-5.5% Y/Y).

Analysts expect operating margin of 10.0%

Over the last 2 years, GD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.