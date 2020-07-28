TSMC (NYSE:TSM) shares are down 7% , paring some of the gains from last week's Intel earnings report. Foundry client AMD will report earnings after the bell

Lynx Equity Strategies says TSMC looks like the "logical choice" for Intel's orders, but the firm thinks Samsung might be a "better fir."

Bloomberg sources say the company is planning to issue NT$3b of 5-year, NT$5b of 7-year, and NT$2b of 10-year bonds with the issue date tentatively set for September.

Related: A report yesterday suggested Intel had placed orders with TSMC for 180K unites of 6nm chips for 2021.