Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (-16.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $729.91M (-5.9% Y/Y).

Analyst expect Non-GAAP gross margin of $47.0%.

Over the last 2 years, QRVO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 8 downward.