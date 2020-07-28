Blackstone (BX -1.4% ) appointed Gene Lockhart, former CEO and president of Mastercard and former president of the Global Retail Bank at Bank of America, as a senior advisor.

He would be advising across the firm's businesses with focus on Blackstone Growth and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities.

"We’re pleased to have Gene join us as a senior advisor. His experience helping companies navigate the rapidly changing technological landscape across the financial sector will strongly benefit our entire team," Global Head of Blackstone Tactical Opportunities David Blitzer commented.