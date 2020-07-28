United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is NT$0.36 (+140.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is NT$43.63B (+21% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, UMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.