Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-26.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.84B (-7.2% Y/Y).

Analyst expect Non-GAAP operating margin of 12.1%.

Over the last 2 years, CTSH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward.