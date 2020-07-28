Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.8B (-1.8% Y/Y) vs. a guidance of $4.4B-$5.2B.

Analyst expect gross margin of 56.9%.

Over the last 2 years, QCOM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 14 downward.