Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-37.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $892.65M (-20.8% Y/Y).

Q2 production estimated at 313.1 Mboe/d

Over the last 2 years, CXO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.