Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-7.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (-4.9% Y/Y).

Analyst expect gross margin of 81.0%; operating margin of 17.3%.

Over the last 2 years, CERN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward.