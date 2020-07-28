Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-59.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $149.9M (-24.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CGNX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.