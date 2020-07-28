Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $955.9M (-26.5% Y/Y).

Q2 production estimate of 3,483 Mmcf/day.

Over the last 2 years, AR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.