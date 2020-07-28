PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $333.22M (+3.5% Y/Y).

Analyst expect Non-GAAP operating margin of 24.1%.

Over the last 2 years, PTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.