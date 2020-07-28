Apache (NASDAQ:APA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.01 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $708.6M (-55.8% Y/Y).

Production estimate (including noncontrolling interests) of 417.3 Mboe/day.

Over the last 2 years, APA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Apache Corp. Earnings Preview: Bigger Loss, But Free Cash Flows Ahead