Intel's 6nm order with TSMC not for HPC GPU - report

During last week's earnings report, Intel (INTC +0.0% ) said it will rely on external and internal process tech for its forthcoming 7nm Ponte Vecchio Xe HPC GPU.

Yesterday, Digitimes reported Intel had placed a 180K unit order with TSMC (TSM -6.8% ) for 6nm chips and speculated the order was for Pointe Vecchio.

Wccftech sources now say Pointe Vecchio will be made concurrently on TSMC's 5nm and Intel's 7nm process. The processes are seen as comparable and TSMC's recently entered volume production.

TSMC's 6nm process is more equivalent to Intel's 10nm, which wouldn't have made a lot of sense for a GPU heading for the Aurora supercomputer.

Sources say Digitimes was correct about Intel's order size but that it was simply part of the long-standing manufacturing relationship.

Intel rival and TSMC client AMD will report earnings after the bell.