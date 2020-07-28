In an interview on CNBC, Pfizer (PFE +4.0% ) chief Albert Bourla said the company plans to seek regulatory review of its emergency use authorization application for COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2 as early as October.

Most of the 30K trial participants will be vaccinated by the end of August. Preliminary immunogenicity data should be available by late September of early October.

