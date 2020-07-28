Medpace (MEDP +8.1% ) reported Q2 revenue of $205M, ahead of consensus by $23.8M, with a backlog conversion rate of 15.8%.

Net income of $24.1M or $0.64/share, beating consensus by $0.28.

Net new business awards stood at $254.1M, 9% Y/Y drop leading to net book-to-bill ratio of 1.24x.

EBITDA was down 12.9% to $35M.

As of June 30, 2020, backlog was higher 14.6% Y/Y to $1.3B

Cash balance of $160.9M; Medpace repurchased ~0.11M shares at an average price of $68.65/share for $7.6M with $49.2M remaining under its authorized share repurchase program at the end of Q2.

2020 guidance: Revenue: $880M - 920M, Y/Y growth of 2.2% - 6.9%; GAAP net income: $136M - 144M; EBITDA: $180M - 190M; Diluted EPS (GAAP): $3.62 - $3.83.

