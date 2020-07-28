Southern Copper (SCCO -3.0% ) slides after reporting Q2 adjusted EBITDA fell 18.3% Y/Y to $770M, as copper production slid 1.3% to 253.1K tons.

Q2 net sales fell 1.8% to $1.785B, as sales volumes increased for copper (+11%), molybdenum (+15.4%) and silver (+28.1%), but prices fell sharply for copper (-12.6%), molybdenum (-32.1%) and zinc (-28.8%).

Southern Copper says copper production fell due to lower ore grades at its Buenavista operation, partially countered by higher grades at Cuajone.

Q2 operating cash cost was $0.67/lb. of copper, vs. $0.81/lb. in the year-ago quarter.

The company's board authorized a $0.40/share dividend.

Southern Copper recently was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs, which sees volumes in the next 3-4 years remaining broadly flat, which "differs from overall investors' perception of a strong volume growth profile."