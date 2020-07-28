For Q2, Armstrong World (AWI -11.7% ) reported revenue of $203.2M (-25.3% Y/Y) missing consensus by $17.85M, mainly dented by lower volumes in Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments amid lower market demand during pandemic, as well as unfavorable Mineral Fiber AUV.

Mineral Fiber net sales was down 26.2% Y/Y to $157.9M; Architectural Specialties net sales lower 21.8% to $45.3M.

Operating income dipped 28.4% Y/Y to $62.4M due to lower Mineral Fiber segment volume and lower earnings from WAVE JV.

In Q2, Armstrong benefitted from a $14M gain on the sale of idled mineral fiber plant in China, which was reported as a component of Unallocated corporate segment.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 36.3% Y/Y to $69M.

The board authorized an increase in Armstrong's share repurchase program from $700M to $1.2B and extended the term until 2023.

The company acquired Chicago-based Turf Design, manufacturer of felt ceilings, walls, and barrier solutions.

2020 Outlook: Revenue down 10%-18% and adjusted free cash flow margin 22%-25%; adjusted EBITDA margins 35%+;

