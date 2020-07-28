DTE Energy (DTE +1% ) would consider a sale of its midstream gas assets if another investor offered "significantly greater value on this business than our current investors," CEO Jerry Norcia said during today's earnings conference call.

Gas assets currently are valued at an all-time low, "so it really doesn't feel like the right time to sell," Norcia said, adding the company looking more seriously at market opportunities in hydrogen production and carbon sequestration.

DTE is on track to meet its FY 2020 financial targets, as electric load recovery is better than expected and a very warm summer is helping offset demand impacts of COVID-19, the CEO also said.

DTE reported better than expected Q2 adjusted earnings even as revenues fell more than 10% Y/Y to $2.58B.

The company also issued in-line guidance for the full year, seeing EPS of $6.47-$6.75, in line with $6.60 analyst consensus estimate.