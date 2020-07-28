Encompass Health (EHC +2.4% ) reported Q2 operating revenue of $1.07B (-5.4% Y/Y)

Adjusted EBITDA of $162.2M (-35.7%)

Adjusted EPS of $0.31 (-71.3% Y/Y)

Inpatient rehabilitation segment makes revenue of $824.5M (-5.7% Y/Y)

Home health and hospice segment reported revenue of $249.6M (-4.4% Y/Y)

In May 2020, the company issued an additional $300M of its 4.5% senior notes due 2028 and an additional $300M of its 4.75% senior notes due 2030. A portion of the proceeds were used to repay borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility.

As of June 30, the company had approximately ~$419M in cash and ~$964M available to it under its $1B in revolving credit facility.

Previously: Encompass Health EPS misses by $0.05, beats on revenue (July 27)