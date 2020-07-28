Encompass Health (EHC +2.4%) reported Q2 operating revenue of $1.07B (-5.4% Y/Y)
Adjusted EBITDA of $162.2M (-35.7%)
Adjusted EPS of $0.31 (-71.3% Y/Y)
Inpatient rehabilitation segment makes revenue of $824.5M (-5.7% Y/Y)
Home health and hospice segment reported revenue of $249.6M (-4.4% Y/Y)
In May 2020, the company issued an additional $300M of its 4.5% senior notes due 2028 and an additional $300M of its 4.75% senior notes due 2030. A portion of the proceeds were used to repay borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility.
As of June 30, the company had approximately ~$419M in cash and ~$964M available to it under its $1B in revolving credit facility.
