Nike (NKE -0.5% ) plans to cease operations at a facility in Goodyear, Arizona that was previously hailed as the one of the company's top state-of-the-art production sites for the Nike Air shoe line.

Last year, Nike invested about $184M in what was supposed to be its third Air Manufacturing Innovation facility in the U.S.

"We are experiencing unprecedented times and due to the COVID-19 impact we will no longer be investing in our Goodyear facility," reads a statement Tuesday. It's unclear if Nike plans to sell the site.

Nike saw revenue drop 46% in North America and EMEA during FQ4.