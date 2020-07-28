The Miami Marlins season is "on pause" as the baseball team stays in quarantine in Philadelphia, the Miami Herald reports - unsure of when they'll return to South Florida or when they will play games again.

Even so, a "vast majority" of Washington Nationals players (set for a three-game series to begin at Marlins Park on Friday) voted against traveling to Miami for the series, though the ultimate decision on those games belongs to Major League Baseball.

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly on a similar pause; they haven't had players test positive for COVID-19, but out of caution may not play again until the weekend.

Baseball may already be scrambling to save its season, with one plan under discussion having the Marlins and Phillies quarantine for an indefinite period, while the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles (set to play the quarantined teams) to play each other on Wednesday and Thursday.