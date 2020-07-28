For Q2, NBT Bancorp (NBTB +2.4% ) reported net income of $24.7M or $0.56/diluted share, ahead of consensus by $0.11.

Net interest income was up 2.3% Y/Y to $80.9M; net interest margin narrowed 23 bps to 3.38%.

Non-interest income, excluding securities gains (losses), stood at $34.8M almost in-line with year ago quarter.

At the end of the quarter, loans of $7.6B, up 13.9%, annualized, from December 31, 201; average total deposits were $8.6B vs. $7.7B in Q1 led by increases in non-interest bearing demand and money market deposit accounts.

Capital ratios remained strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets at 8.04%; tangible book value per share grew 8% from the prior year quarter to $19.46.

As of June 30, 2020 CET1 capital ratio of 11.34%, total leverage ratio of 9.44% and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.15%.

On June 23, 2020, NBT Bancorp completed public offering of $100 million 5.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030.

During the quarter, the bank approved ~3K loans and $547M in relief under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Q3 cash dividend of $0.27/share was approved; payable September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2020.

