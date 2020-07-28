Markel (NYSE:MKL) Q2 earned premiums of $1.36B, up 13% Y/Y.

Q2 net investment income of $95.6M declined from $111.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 U.S. GAAP combined ratio of 88% vs. 95% a year earlier.

Q2 total operating expenses $1.89B vs. $1.77B a year earlier.

Q2 comprehensive income to shareholders of $1.09B, or $65.75 per share, increased from $623.3M, or $36.07, in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total operating revenue of $3.13B vs. consensus of $2.61B and up from $2.44B a year ago.

Book value per common share at June 30, 2020 of $783.58 vs. $705.68 at March 31, 2020 and $802.59 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Conference call on July 29 at 9:30 AM ET.

