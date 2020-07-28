Concho Resources (CXO -1.9% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $66 price target at SunTrust, where analyst Neal Dingmann says the company is in a strong position to persevere through the COVID-19 crisis and could even be an acquisition candidate.

Concho has among the lowest leverage, with no debt coming due until 2025, Dingmann says, adding the company "continues to enjoy some of the best hedges well into 2021 assuming oil prices remain range bound as we project."

Concho cut its capital spending by roughly half but is still likely to produce about the same amount of oil - 200K bbl/day - as it did in 2019, the analyst notes.

Dingmann also thinks Concho could be "a premier takeover candidate" because of its low valuation and strong debt profile.

CXO's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.