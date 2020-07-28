Champions Oncology slumps on Q4 reports

  • Champions Oncology (CSBR -3.9%) reported Q2 revenue $8.8M (+14% Y/Y), beats consensus. The revenue growth is attributed to platform growth, expansion of product line, and increased sales in number and size.
  • Company reported a loss from operations of $1.9M, which includes $163,000 in stock-based compensation, $246,000 in depreciation, and goodwill impairment of $335,000.
  • Research and development expense was $1.8M an increase of 45.8% compared to $1.2M in the prior year.
  • Cost of oncology solutions was $4.9M vs. $4.3M prior.
  • Net cash provided by operations was $2M, the increase in cash for operations is primarily the result of our sales growth.
  • Previously: Champions Oncology EPS misses by $0.18, beats on revenue (July 27)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.