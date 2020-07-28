Champions Oncology slumps on Q4 reports
Jul. 28, 2020 3:38 PM ETChampions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR)CSBRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Champions Oncology (CSBR -3.9%) reported Q2 revenue $8.8M (+14% Y/Y), beats consensus. The revenue growth is attributed to platform growth, expansion of product line, and increased sales in number and size.
- Company reported a loss from operations of $1.9M, which includes $163,000 in stock-based compensation, $246,000 in depreciation, and goodwill impairment of $335,000.
- Research and development expense was $1.8M an increase of 45.8% compared to $1.2M in the prior year.
- Cost of oncology solutions was $4.9M vs. $4.3M prior.
- Net cash provided by operations was $2M, the increase in cash for operations is primarily the result of our sales growth.
