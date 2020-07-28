McConnell won't negotiate on liability protections in virus relief bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tells CNBC that the Senate won't pass a coronavirus relief bill if it doesn't contain liability protections.

"We're not negotiating over liability protection," he said.

Late Monday Republicans unveiled their coronavirus relief plan, which includes cutting a $600/week supplement to unemployment insurance benefits to $200, another round of direct stimulus payments, and $190B for the Paycheck Protection Program loans to help schools reopen in the fall and $16B for states to increased COVID-19 testing.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will negotiate with Democrats to try to come up with a plan that both sides can agree on.

