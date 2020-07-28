Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is up 1.1% against a down market today after Citibank reiterated its Buy rating in a Q2 preview.

The firm expects EBITDA to come in largely in line, but sees revenues above consensus. CCOI is pegged to report EPS of $0.23 and revenues of $143.3M when it announces next week.

The company is a potential beneficiary of the increased adoption of video streaming in this pandemic year, as well as offering Internet access to corporate customers, Citi says.

It's got a price target of $96, implying 11% upside.

Street analysts are Neutral on the whole, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.